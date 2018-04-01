New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy Up at Birthday Dinner for Jordyn Woods' Mom

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a night off from their parental duties to celebrate someone special.

The couple — who welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1 — were part of a group photo taken at a birthday dinner for Elizabeth Woods, the mom of Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. While Jenner gave a soft smile to the camera, Scott wrapped his arms around his girlfriend with his eyes lowered and hidden by his baseball cap.

Jordyn also made sure to share a mother-daughter selfie for the big day.

“Happy birthday to my rock! If I’m half the woman you are then I’ll be good for life,” she captioned the shot. “The realest one out there.”

Jenner, 20, and her rapper boyfriend, 25, have been making finding some couple time a priority since becoming parents, from stepping out on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu in February — where Jenner showed off her luxe push present, a black Ferrari La Ferrari — to snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant in Miami last month.

They also fit in two dates in one day on March 20, first stopping at Jamba Juice for matching Aloha Pineapple smoothies before a dinner at West Hollywood eatery Sweet Chick.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE Jenner’s relationship with Scott is going well, but that he’s very busy and the couple still isn’t contemplating getting engaged.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the source said.

The couple, who have been dating since April 2017, are also opting to keep separate homes after welcoming Stormi.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” another insider told PEOPLE. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”