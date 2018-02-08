Travis Scott Does 'His Thing During the Day,' Helps Kylie Jenner with Baby Stormi at Night: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are modern parents.

The couple, who welcomed their first child last week, daughter Stormi Webster, are not officially living together — but they’re co-parenting just fine, according to a source.

“Kylie and Travis are a good team,” says the insider, explaining that Scott, 25, comes and goes but is great with the baby when he’s around, an arrangement that Jenner, 20, is perfectly happy with.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” says the source. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that the rapper is “very much involved — as his family.”

“Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together,” adds the source. “Kylie is so happy to be a mom.”

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the new parents are still keeping separate households: Scott has his own place, but is spending plenty of time and sleeping over at Jenner’s with the baby.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” said the insider. “They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

The source also said the couple, who have been dating since April 2017, are in no rush to take the next step in their relationship and still have no plans to get married.

“They’re just enjoying their little family,” said the source, adding that Scott is “very sweet with his daughter.”