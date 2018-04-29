Kylie Jenner knows how to do birthdays right!

To celebrating boyfriend Travis Scott’s 26th birthday on Monday, the 20-year-old had a private party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, which was attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.

“Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” she wrote alongside a video of the start of one of the night’s many roller coaster rides on her Instagram Story. “They’ve never been.”

The new mom also shared numerous photos and videos of herself and Scott secured in their seats as they enjoyed the night’s festivities.

Kylie also found a sweet way to include her and Scott’s 12-week-old daughter Stormi — by putting her on the birthday cake!

In photographs of the elaborate creation, tiny figurines of Scott, Kylie and little baby Stormi can be seen riding a wild-looking roller coaster.

“I told them, make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,” the 20-year-old said in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

While Scott’s birthday was attended by many fashionable guests, the majority of the group wore identical sweatshirts that appeared to have been made just for the fun-filled night.

Next to a picture of a globe with a heart on it, the sweatshirt has Scott’s birthdate — April 30, 1992 — written on it. The sweatshirt also contains a shout out to Texas, Scott’s home state.

But there was at least one birthday guest who opted out of dressing like everybody else — Kanye West!

In a photograph shared by his wife, the 40-year-old rapper — who’s ruffled quite a few feathers after sharing a series of tweets supporting Donald Trump this week — can be seen smiling as he stands out in a bright green jacket, which he paired with green shorts and a grey sweatshirt.

West’s recent outing comes just one day after he and Kim partied with John Legend at Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower, even though West and Legend have publicly disagreed about West’s pro-Trump tweets.

“We got love. Agree to disagree,” West captioned the photo of the pair.