New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren't 'Making Any Huge Plans for the Future'

Kylie Jenner is loving the new stage of life that she’s in.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became a first-time mom on Feb. 1 when she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who has his own place but is co-parenting with Jenner.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to Jenner, 20, tells PEOPLE. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The source adds that the Kylie Lip Kit creator “has everything she needs right now and seems very happy.”

“For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” adds the source. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”

Days after the birth of their daughter, an insider said that the couple is “not in rush” to get married and are “just enjoying their little family.”

The pair has been dating since April 2017, after Jenner split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga — and another source recently told PEOPLE that her relationship with Scott, 25, is very different, saying: “He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too.”

Although Jenner was initially looking to family and close friends to help out with caring for Stormi, she has since “hired some help.”

“She knows she can’t rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby,” said a second source. “Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life.”

WATCH: New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Not Officially Living Together’

Among those close to and supporting the new mom is Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend.

“Kylie and Jordyn are super close. They have the best friendship,” says the source. “Jordyn is very excited about the baby. She helps out as well and stays with Kylie.”

After months of secrecy, Jenner revealed that she had given birth earlier this month. Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she revealed her baby news on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”