Kylie Jenner Is 'Terrified' of Butterflies (What Will Travis Scott Think?!)

Kylie Jenner is living with a certain fear — a fear known as lepidopterophobia.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s upcoming episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old reality star comes clean about her phobia.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she says. “It’s kind of ironic, ’cause I’m terrified — terrified — of butterflies. All butterflies.”

Having such an intense dislike for the winged insect is certainly a point of irony for the reality star. After all, she recently got matching ankle butterfly tattoos with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who appears to have a penchant for the bug.

As fans know, one of the rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” references the creature, and he also gifted Jenner with some butterfly-themed bling for her recent birthday: a fully diamond-studded, thick gold choker accented with five equally gem-covered butterflies, as well as two large stones on either side of the central blue butterfly, to be exact. (According to TMZ, the piece is composed of 28 carats of VVS diamonds and costs an estimated $60,000.)

But all of that aside, Jenner can’t help but shrink away from the glittering insects while visiting the tranquil Butterfly Paradise exhibit at ZSL London Zoo.

“This is how I think of them: Cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty,” Jenner says in the clip. “It’s literally a bug.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!