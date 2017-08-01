Find Out the 'Really Sad' Reason Kylie Jenner Never Went to Prom (& Watch Her Pick the Perfect Dress!)

She may be a couple of years late, but Kylie Jenner is finally going to prom.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere of the star’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie, Jenner, 19, is trying on dresses as she prepares to surprise a fan at his high school prom.

“It’s a little booby for me and Albert, you know?” she says in the clip shared by E! News, twirling around in a plunging rose gold gown.

As she slips into another option, her assistant and close friend Victoria Villarroel scrolls through her phone, looking up her own old prom pictures.

“This doesn’t even look like me!” she says with a laugh. “Wait, why didn’t you go to prom?”

“I was home-schooled,” explains Jenner. “It was really sad, actually.”

“I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with,” she added. “They probably all thought I hated them — but I just couldn’t see it. They would post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, ‘I can’t see it.’ It really just made me sad.”

FROM PEN: Rose Byrne Reveals the ‘Rolls-Royce of Spanx’ She Wore to the Met Gala

Though fans won’t get to watch the prom extravaganza unfold until Sunday’s season premiere, the actual event took place back in April. Jenner made Sacramento high school student Albert Ochoa’s celebrity dream date come true, accompanying him to the Rio Americano High School prom along with her longtime bestie Jordyn Woods.

Life of Kylie premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!