Kylie Jenner is getting spiritual.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s season finale of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul and her best friend Jordyn Woods meet with a shaman in Peru for a reading.

“I think my mom thinks we’re a little crazy,” admits Kylie in the clip, first shared by E! News, as momager Kris Jenner watches on.

The reality star — who is dating rapper Travis Scott — asks for some insight in the romance department, and the shaman reveals happy news.

“This is actually very good,” the translator relays. “There is one person that is very interested. You can see he’s already talking with you. Yes, he has good intentions. He’s inside, looking at you.”

“Does it start with a T?” Kris teases, hinting at the “Goosebumps” rapper.

Kylie previously dated rapper Tyga, 27, on and off for more than two years. They split in April, and she is now dating Scott, 25, though she has kept the new relationship under wraps and off social media.

On an earlier episode of Life of Kylie, the reality star confessed that juggling her personal relationships with a life in the spotlight isn’t easy.

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” she said. “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

“You cannot win with Internet,” she added. “It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

The season finale of Life of Kylie airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!