Age before booty.

To celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s 20th birthday on Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw a surprise party that lasted into the early hours.

The Life of Kylie star walked into the unexpected bash after attending her boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert with Kendrick Lamar at the Staples Center in Los Angeles earlier in the evening. Wearing an all-white ensemble — a mini-skirt, off-the-shoulder top and matching sneakers — she entered the venue and immediately gave her boyfriend a hug.

Mom Kris Jenner as well as sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian were all in attendance and made sure the party had a few decidedly Kylie elements.

The birthday girl shared a video on Snapchat featuring a curvy ice sculpture resembling her famous booty. There was also a chocolate fountain, balloons that spelled out “Kylie” and a cake featuring a silly image of the reality star.

Other attendees included Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin and Jordyn Woods. Khloé also had her man, Tristan Thompson, on hand, and Kim shared a Snapchat photo showing the NBA star seemingly checking out his girlfriend’s hot ensemble, a black dress with a dangerously low-cut neckline.

The family also snapped a few photos together, sure to show off all of their killer outfits. Kim donned a purple floor-length gown with a scoop neck while Kendall reminded everyone of her amazing legs in a super short silver and black dress.

It should be a very happy birthday for Kylie. Women’s Wear Daily reported Wednesday that the cosmetics mogul’s beauty brand raked in $420 million over the course of the last 18 months alone.

According to the site, Kylie Cosmetics is on track to see a 25 percent increase in sales this year alone, putting sales projections for 2017 at $386 million, and if growth continues at that pace Jenner will have a billion dollar business on her hands by the times she’s 25.