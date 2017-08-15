Kylie Jenner Struggles with 'Unnecessary Negativity' About Her Love Life: 'You Have No Idea' What I Go Through

Kylie Jenner is only 20, but she’s already used to juggling her personal relationships with a life in the spotlight.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie first shared by E! News, the reality star — who previously dated Tyga on and off for more than two years — is feeling blue, presumably after her April split from the rapper.

“What’s going on? Do you have any life left in you?” her dad Caitlyn Jenner asks as Kylie lays in bed feeling “tired” and “sick.”

“We’ve got to do something,” insists Caitlyn, 67. “You can’t sit around here and mope.”

Kylie swats her away before confessing that her relationship struggles are what’s getting her down.

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” she says. “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

“You cannot win with Internet,” she adds. “It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

These days, of course, Kylie has moved on: She’s now dating Travis Scott, 25, and a source recently told PEOPLE that her famous family “loves” the rapper.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great,” said the source. “Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He’s a cool guy.”

“He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love,” added the insider. “Kylie is very happy.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!