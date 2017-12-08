Kylie Jenner‘s Christmas dreams are coming true!

The beauty mogul, 20, gave her fans a look at her giant white Christmas tree on Instagram Thursday.

Decorated by Jeff Leatham, the artistic director at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills, the 20-foot tree featured giant pink ornaments that might be a hint at the sex of the baby that Jenner is carrying.

Complete with a backdrop of Marilyn Monroe pop art prints, the tree took up Jenner’s entire entryway. A pink bow emoji in the reality star’s caption might have also been a nod to Jenner’s baby.

“thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.

Jenner had shared a sneak peek of her tree earlier in the week before it was decorated, saying she could not wait for the decorations.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child — a girl — with rapper Travis Scott.

Since the news of her pregnancy broke, the mother-to-be has avoided stepping out into the spotlight.

Jenner skipped WWD‘s annual Beauty Inc. Awards on Thursday, according to WWD staffer Sophia Chabbott’s Instagram story.

The reality star was honored with the “Newsmaker of the Year” award for her namesake beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Instead of attending, she sent best friend Jordyn Woods to accept the awards in her place.

While the 20-year-old star is very involved in her beauty business, she has no plans to go out in a public capacity until her baby is born.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source close to the KarJenner family told PEOPLE.

“Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the source added.