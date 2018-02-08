Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Baby Photos of Her Own After Welcoming Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is throwing it back — way back.

A week after welcoming a baby girl, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott, the reality star took to her website and app to share a few of her own “Baby Ky” pictures.

“These #TBT pics of me as a baby are pretty cute, right?!” she wrote. “They’re even better because I have food on my face, lol. I guess I always liked posing for the camera!”

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE the 20-year-old is still basking in the glow of motherhood: She loves being a mom and is “over the moon” about it.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” said the insider said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner shared her first mother-daughter photo on Tuesday, showing her baby gripping her finger with the simple caption, “Stormi” and an angel emoji. She later updated the post with Stormi’s last name: Webster, taken from the 25-year-old rapper’s birth name, Jacques Webster.

PEOPLE first confirmed news of Jenner and Scott’s baby on the way in September. The two have been dating since April 2017.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she finally confirmed her baby news Sunday on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”