Don’t mess with the momager.

In E! Online‘s new sneak peek from an upcoming episode of Life of Kylie, the titular star admits that KarJenner family matriarch Kris Jenner can be a little intimidating.

“I was scared of my mom growing up,” Kylie says. “She was really scary. She still is scary, but now we have more of a friendship.”

The admission is prompted by a battle between Kylie and her assistant, Victoria Villarroel, over who will be the one to tell Kris about the beauty mogul’s changing travel itinerary.

“So the plan was that we were all gonna fly together to Peru,” Victoria explains. “It was going to be a one-way easy flight and then I get a text from Kylie saying, ‘Actually, I’m gonna fly to Miami. Can you ask my mom if the plane can pick me up?’ ”

“This adds five hours of travel time to Kris Jenner’s flight,” Villarroel says. “No way. No way am I gonna ask your mom. Are you kidding? I was terrified of asking Kris.”

Sunday’s Life of Kylie episode will also feature footage from the 20-year-old’s service trip to Peru, where she visited non-profit organization Smile Train, which provides support and corrective surgery for children in developing countries with cleft lips. Jenner’s own fundraising efforts for Smile Train paid for over 30 corrective surgeries during her visit alone.

Life of Kylie airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!