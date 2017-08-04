Kylie Jenner Admits She's Always Felt 'Like an Outcast' — 'I Can't Relate to a Lot of People'

Kylie Jenner‘s life in the spotlight may seem like a dream — but it can be lonely, too.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere of the star’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old opens up about some of the challenges of her upbringing as she prepares to surprise a high school fan in need of a prom date.

“I have a soft spot for the outcasts because was the outcast, I guess, in a lot of ways growing up,” says Jenner. “I still feel like an outcast in different ways now, because I can’t relate to a lot of people. So, it’s like, this little world — I do feel like an outcast.”

In April, Jenner surprised Albert Ochoa, making his celebrity dream date come true by accompanying him to the Rio Americano High School prom along with her longtime bestie Jordyn Woods.

The outing made headlines, but the clip shows the plan’s humble beginnings. Ochoa’s mother spoke through tears during a FaceTime call with Jenner, revealing that her son was “devastated” after being unable to find a date for the event.

“Just seeing Albert’s mom and the emotion she has for her son…” Jenner says. “It’s just not cool — kids are mean these days and it’s not right to treat people like that.”

With that, Jenner declared: “I think I want to be his date!”

Life of Kylie premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!