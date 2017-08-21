Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Split from Tyga on Life of Kylie: 'There Was No Crazy Fight'

Kylie Jenner is opening up for the first time about her split from Tyga earlier this year.

The 20-year-old reality star revealed that ending her relationship with Tyga in April was not due to a major blowout.

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” Jenner explained on Sunday night’s episode of her E! reality show Life of Kylie.

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Shortly after the breakup, Jenner made headlines when she crossed paths with the rapper at Coachella.

“Breaking up with someone, it’s like you go to being so close with someone — them being your everything — to seeing them and acting like you don’t know each other,” Jenner’s pal Jordyn Woods explained. “It’s hard to be normal.”

“The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister added. “I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

Jenner wasted no time in moving on to another guy — perhaps current boyfriend Travis Scott?

“Did you guys see all my flowers?” she asked the Life of Kylie crew while surrounded by bouquets of roses.

“It looks like someone is obsessed with you,” a producer responded.

“I hope the person I’m dating’s obsessed with me,” Jenner said.

Jenner and Tyga, 27, were first linked in the fall of 2014 when Kylie was just 17, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, the two became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

The pair first split briefly in November 2015 and later faced turmoil when Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian began dating Tyga’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew told PEOPLE that Jenner‘s family “loves Travis,” after the two celebrated her 20th birthday.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga,” the source says. “There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.”

The insider adds that Scott, 25, gave Jenner a “very special” birthday gift — a diamond necklace, which she was “ecstatic” about.