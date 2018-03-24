Kylie Jenner Shows Off ‘Mom and Dad’ Cars One Month After Flaunting 'Push Present'

Did new mama Kylie Jenner just buy a new pair of rides for herself and boyfriend Travis Scott?

Showing off two sleek and shiny new cars on Friday, the 20-year-old hinted that the vehicles were meant for her and her boyfriend, who share daughter Stormi Webster together, when she captioned the shot, “mom and dad.”

While one of the vehicles is a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador, the other appears to be a matching model in a darker hue.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a snap of the orange Lamborghini’s suicide doors in action. “That’s a wrappppp,” she wrote alongside the image before sharing a series of solo selfies.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Stormi’s First Selfie! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Herself and Her 7-Week-Old Baby Girl

While Jenner didn’t provide any further information on the new rides, they came one month after she showed off elaborate “push present” after giving birth: a black Ferrari La Ferrari — a model that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine — with red interiors and butterfly doors.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

The Lip Kit mogul showed off the tricked-out ride while picking it up from the car shop last week.

“Picking up my new bitch,” she captioned the photo.

RELATED: See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is “having so much fun” with her 7-week-old daughter and “loves dressing Stormi up in outfits!”

“She’s a little doll. And she has the most incredible wardrobe — everything from designer clothes to tons of shoes,” the source continued, adding that “everyone is really proud of how Kylie is doing.”

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The source also told PEOPLE Jenner’s relationship with Scott is going well, but that he’s very busy and the couple still isn’t contemplating getting engaged.