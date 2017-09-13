Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Get 'Married' — and Kris Jenner Is Freaking Out About the Prenup

Here comes the brides!

On Sunday’s season finale of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner and her bestie Jordyn Woods cap off their trip to Peru and take their relationship to the next level in one fell swoop with a traditional commitment ceremony.

In a sneak peek at the episode, the two make their way into the room dressed in head-to-toe white, with Kylie, 20, carrying a baby goat and Woods, 19, holding a bouquet of roses.

As they turn to face the man presiding over the ceremony, he starts reciting the “rites to be married” — and momager Kris Jenner starts to grow concerned.

“What? This is just a commitment ceremony,” she whispers urgently to Kylie’s assistant Victoria Villaroel.

“Does he know that?” she continues. “Do we need to get this annulled after? There’s no prenup. F—!”

It’s not the first time fans have gotten an inside glimpse at Kylie’s ride-or-die friendship with Woods.

During the season premiere, Woods admitted that she feels like she’s in a “full relationship” with Kylie.

“There are different types of relationships — we’re definitely in one,” she said. “Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It’s draining sometimes. I don’t want to say she’s a needy girlfriend, but …”

The season finale of Life of Kylie airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!