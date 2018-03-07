Kylie Jenner Appears to Have Mark on Her Face as She Leaves Miami Getaway

Just hours after she was spotted cuddling up to Travis Scott on a boat in Miami on Sunday, Kylie Jenner was seen leaving her hotel, trying to keep a low profile

The 20-year-old, wearing black spandex bike shorts and a grey hoodie, covered the lower half of her face with a jacket, but a dark mark was visible under her eye. Scott, 25, was following close behind, wearing the black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt Jenner was seen wearing earlier that day.

A source close to the new parents tells PEOPLE of their weekend getaway, “They were loving and affectionate the whole time.” As for the mark, “it was probably just from being tired,” the source says.

Kylie Jenner leaving her Miami Beach hotel on Sunday Splash News

The Miami trip came on the heels of Scott’s performance at hot spot Story Nightclub on Saturday night. On Sunday, the stars — who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 — enjoyed lunch at waterfront eatery Seaspice. The couple was photographed snuggling as they arrived at the restaurant by boat, aboard hospitality guru David Grutman’s SS Groot. They kept a low profile upon arrival, holding hands as they snuck past guests to get to the private terrace, AIR. The couple and their group of friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Jenner and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Miami on Sunday

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalized Before Attending Vanity Fair Oscars Party

By Monday, it appeared Jenner had returned to Los Angeles, where she shared a glimpse at her daughter’s pink butterfly-adorned nursery on social media.

A source recently revealed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott “are a good team” when it comes to taking care of their newborn daughter.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” the insider explained. “He has cut down on work.”

RELATED: ‘My Pretty Girl!’ Kylie Jenner Shares First Look at 1-Month-Old Daughter Stormi’s Face

And while the couple are committed to one another, another source told PEOPLE they’re in no rush to speed their relationship along, opting to keep separate homes.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too,” the source said. “Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

“For being so young, Kylie is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” the source added. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”