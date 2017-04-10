King Kylie Strikes Again! Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own KUWTK Spinoff, Life of Kylie

She may be the youngest member of the KarJenner crew, but Kylie Jenner isn’t letting her age get in the way of her goals.

The 19-year-old reality star is getting her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, set to premiere this summer on E!, the network announced Monday.

Life of Kylie will follow Jenner as she “navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics,” reads a press release for the eight-episode, half-hour docuseries.

It will also chronicle her personal life, following the beauty mogul as she hangs out with friends and family.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” said Jenner in a statement. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” said Jeff Olde, E!’s executive vice president of programming and development. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) and Life of Kylie premieres this summer, both on E!