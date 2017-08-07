Find Out How Kylie Jenner Is Stirring Up Wedding Drama — and Why Momager Kris Wants an Annulment

If you follow Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, you know how close she is to her bestie Jordyn Woods — but they’re taking it to the next level on this season of Life of Kylie.

In a supertease for Kylie’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, the 19-year-old reality star gives fans an inside glimpse at her ride-or-die friendship with Woods.

“How am I going to survive without you?” bemoans Kylie in one scene. “When am I ever going to see you again?”

Momager Kris Jenner, meanwhile, takes a second to address just how close the two girls are. (After all, during the season premiere, Woods admitted that she feels like she’s in a “full relationship” with Kylie. “There are different types of relationships — we’re definitely in one,” she said. “Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It’s draining sometimes. I don’t want to say she’s a needy girlfriend, but …”)

“Do you ever feel like there’s a bit of co-dependency going on?” asks Kris.

But Kylie and Woods don’t seem too concerned — in another scene from the supertease, the two besties decide to get “married.”

“Do we kiss now?” asks Kylie, dressed all in white as Woods slips a ring on her finger.

“We need to get this annulled after!” whispers Kris.

The clip also teases everything from Kylie’s glamorous 2017 Met Gala experience to her desires to escape from the spotlight.

“What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens,” she admits. “No Yeezys on the farm!”

“I want to make mistakes,” she tells Kris in another scene. “Like, I want to make bad decisions and learn from them.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!