Kylie Jenner Gives BFF Jordyn Woods a Mercedes-Benz for Her Birthday Amid Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner may be pregnant with her first child, but on Friday it was all about her BFF Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old reality star lead an over-the-top celebration for Woods’ birthday just hours after news broke of her pregnancy, surprising Woods with (among other things) a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe.

Woods, who turns 20 on Saturday, was seemingly pleased by the gift — saying “Oh my God” and crying over seeing the vehicle in videos posted to Jenner’s Snapchat account.

The two besties were out for a day of fun with their mutual friends that included everything from an outdoor table spread of delicious vanilla gold-dusted desserts overlooking the California hills to a meet and greet with a very hungry camel (whom Jenner fed a piece of lettuce) at the Malibu Wine Safari. They ended the evening with a midnight rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Woods blew out candles on a giant white birthday cake.

“Happy birthday Jordy,” Jenner screamed for her her friend throughout the clip.

On a recent episode of her E! reality show Life of Kylie, Jenner took her friendship with Woods to the next level — donning all white and walking down the aisle to exchange vows in a commitment ceremony in Peru, where the cosmetics mogul happened to be visiting children who benefitted from the donations of her Smile lip kit.

“It’s like a marriage for friends,” Jenner said. “I want people to know that we’re more than that. She’s my girlfriend. I care for her like I care for my girlfriend.”

Though they shared that moment together, Jenner also agreed to give Woods space so that she could pursue her own dreams and not just follow her famous friend around on all of her adventures

“I do think it’s hard to be the best friend,” Jenner said, admitting she doesn’t keep a lot of people in her inner circle. “It’s a lot of attention. Dealing with me and my family becomes a lot of positive, but a lot of negative too.”

“All I want for Jordyn is to have all the success in the world and I want her to know that I’m always gonna be here to support her on whatever,” she continued. “I just think everything is happening perfectly for her. She’s going at the perfect pace. She’s accomplished so many things so far. I’m just really proud of her. Jordyn is my ride or die. Vice versa. We might not always be together, but we will always be connected in the mountains of Peru.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Friday that Jenner is expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” said the source of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source said. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

The insider added Jenner was worried people would find out she was pregnant before she was ready to share the news, so she “started posting old photos of herself on social media” that flaunted her flat stomach.

“Kylie was really surprised but is so happy,” said the insider. “She wants to be a mom.”

Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.