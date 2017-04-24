Kylie Jenner Flips Out After Blac Chyna Trashes One of Her Homes: 'It's a Little Disrespectful'

The Kardashian/Jenners are not happy with Blac Chyna.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, things are not good between Rob Kardashian and Chyna and now family is getting involved.

Things took a turn after Rob and Chyna rented out one of Kylie Jenner‘s homes. While there, the pair got into a heated fight and Chyna decided to break Kylie’s things inside of her house.

“My mom calls me and apparently Chyna, 28, threw something at my television,” Kylie said during her interview. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home.”

“Its really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy,” she continued. “I wish they would both stop this roller coaster ride.”

Word of the fight quickly spread after Rob went on social media to share snaps of the aftermath. That’s when Kim Kardashian West got involved.

“Rob started Snapchatting his thoughts and his feelings, and that’s really not like him,” Kim said, referencing Rob’s emotional Snapchat story last December, in which he tearfully documented his empty home after a bizarre and dramatic afternoon sparring on social media with Chyna.

Upon arriving at Rob’s home with Corey Gamble, Kim learns that the cops had to show up to check on her brother.

“That’s crazy, the police just came — like eight of them, or whatever,” Rob, 30, said. “Do I look drunk in the video or something? I don’t even drink.”

“People that don’t know you are going to get the idea that you were suicidal,” Gamble said.

“I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, that this is f—ed up,” Rob responded. “The fact that she said: ‘Okay, if he doesn’t have his s— together in a year, I’m going to drop him,’ — like, Who are you to say [that]? How much do you guys want to bet — I’ll bet money that she does not come back to me.”

Gamble cautioned Rob not to “go back down that lane, because it’s going to get worse.”

“You just got a taste of how bad it can be,” Gamble added. “It’s going to get way worse.”

Kim then chimes in about how she feels about Chyna, but admitted that she knows Rob isn’t innocent.

“I’ve always felt that them as a couple just isn’t that healthy, and I think they know that too,” she said. “Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna. This just all has to stop.”

“It’s so clear what this relationship is,” she adds. “They’re just not meant to be with each other.”

Later in the episode, Rob states that it wasn’t that serious and he and Chyna are fine.

“Chyna does make me very happy and my whole thing in life is having a good household,” Rob told the camera. “I want us to come together and be very good.”

This does NOT go over well with his sisters. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie decided to Facetime Rob to figure out what is going on after they saw that he went to New York with Chyna.

“Apparently Rob and Chyna are back together and that makes me sad for Rob,”Khloé, 32, said during her interview. “The things she was saying and doing and the names she was calling him, why do you want him back if you think those things of your significant other.”

“You’re staying in something so dark and toxic?” Khloé asked Rob when they got him on the phone.

“Like what am I staying in? What are you even saying?” he responded.

“Am I crazy?” she asked him. “What does that mean?”

“We think it’s really a toxic relationship and we want you to focus on being a good dad and on yourself and maybe …” Kim told him.

“You guys are speaking out of your ass?” he yelled back at his sisters. “So stop being stupid.”

Kylie went on to add that Rob is delusional and that he doesn’t get the hint that Chyna doesn’t like him.

“We just want to help him be in a happy place. That’s all we want for him,” Kim said during her interview. “I can’t keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her.”

Later in the episode, the family has a meeting to discuss Rob’s second season of his reality show with Chyna. No one thinks it’s a good idea that the on-again off-again toxic couple continue filming together. But when they call Rob to discuss it, he doesn’t want to hear anything from them and hangs up the phone.

“No one feels that they can fuel this bad, unhealthy energy by filming another season of their show,” Kim said during her interview.

“I don’t want my brother to keep getting taken advantage of,” Khloé said. “Does she still communicate with you when you aren’t filming? It doesn’t look that way.”

When Kris goes over to Rob’s house to get to the bottom of things, he freaks out on his mom and defends Chyna’s actions. He went on to tell her that he and Chyna are figuring things out, but he’s absolutely sure she’s the woman he wants to be with.

“I want to be with her and that’s what’s going to happen,” Rob told his mom. “That’s what I want to do. We are working it out. She’s focusing on doing what she needs to do and I’m focused on me … We are trying to be happy and do all the happy stuff.”

At the end of the episode, Kim and Kourtney decide to try one more time to talk some sense into Rob, but it doesn’t work. They tried to tell him that filming a second season wouldn’t be the best thing for his relationship or mental state, but he doesn’t agree.

“I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I’m not going to just give up,” Rob told them. “We’re both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s–t that I got to figure out, regardless of her or anybody, period. You can’t like tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves.”