Her Lips Are No Longer Sealed! See What a Day in the Life of Kylie Looks Like in Show's First Teaser

Kylie Jenner is striking out on her own.

On Thursday, E! debuted the first teaser for Jenner’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie — and it’s pretty much peak King Kylie.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you … but they don’t,” Jenner, 19, says in the preview for the upcoming eight-episode, half-hour docu-series.

“Nobody has a perfect life,” she continues. “Now I can find what really is going to make me happy.”

The teaser — which features lips and lip kits galore, of course — flashes between scenes of Jenner with goofing around with her friends, striking poses during photo shoots and doing what she does best: getting glam. But according to the reality star, there’s another side of her she wants fans to get to know.

‘There’s an image that I have to keep up with,” says the beauty mogul. “And then there’s me — Kylie.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE Jenner’s famous family is “excited” about the young star’s new reality show, which has “been in talks for months.”

“Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation,” said the source, adding that Kylie and sister Kendall, 21, are what “keeps the entire family relevant.”

But that being said, there’s still a twinge of sibling rivalry, according to the source.

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it,” said the source. “But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.”

Life of Kylie premieres this July, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET), both on E!