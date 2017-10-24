Kylie Jenner's Fans Think Freddy Krueger Is Stalking Her on Snapchat — See the Creepy Video

If you’ve ever scrolled through any one of Kylie Jenner‘s Snapchat stories, you know the drill: lip kit swatch, bathroom selfie, luxury car snap, poolside selfie and the occasional more elaborate mini-movie.

But recently, someone made a cameo in a snap that left fans freaking out that the reality star was being haunted by none other than the ghost of Freddy Krueger, notorious serial killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

While filming a tour of her extravagant purse closet — what, you don’t have one of those? — Jenner, 20, gave fans a Halloween-appropriate fright when a figure shrouded in black suddenly appeared behind her, lurking quietly. Adding fuel to the Krueger theory was the fact that the alleged intruder was wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

“Why did Freddy Krueger just appear behind you tho?!” one fan demanded.

“IS THAT FREDDIE [sic] KRUGER IN YO HOUSE???!?!?” another tweeted.

Another fan offered up a different explanation, suggesting the apparition was the ghost of the late Michael Jackson.

@KylieJenner IS THAT FREDDIE KRUGER IN YO HOUSE???!?!? pic.twitter.com/12QqB82VBB — Shamari Roy (@Sham_weezy420) October 20, 2017

Are we gonna ignore the Michael Jackson ghost that featured in @KylieJenner ‘s latest SC?? Sure that wasn’t there a second ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/EBWkAXPVbO — Sophie Tucker (@SophieLouu98) October 20, 2017

@KylieJenner why did Freddy Krueger just appear behind you tho?!😶 pic.twitter.com/EMWoW0lJIY — me (@iwaskanye) October 20, 2017

Was I the only one spooked by Freddy Krueger in the back of @KylieJenner snap? 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jzWaVZurux — Kylie Shaye (@_kylieshayee) October 20, 2017

Did anyone notice this on Kylie's Snapchat? It appears immediately! WTF! 😱😱😱 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/xZGyJT2Oax — ᴅeyra (@deyramejia) October 21, 2017

But rest easy, tweeters — Jenner explained the man was just her good friend Harry Hudson.

Purse closet goals!!!👛 Btw that “creepy guy” that appeared behind Kylie, she just tweeted that it’s her friend Harry Hudson😂 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Where’s Kylie?’ — Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Was Absent from Mom Kris’ On-Set KUWTK Christmas Special Photo

So what’s Jenner doing when she’s not debunking conspiracy theories? Well, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has remained largely under the radar since multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE last month that she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She’s been dating the 25-year-old rapper since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who hasn’t publicly addressed her pregnancy but has seemingly teased the news on Snapchat — “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” the source said.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She’s already shopping like crazy.”