Kylie Jenner Wanted a Baby but Her Family Thinks She Is ‘Very Naive’ and ‘Too Young’ to Start a Family: Source

Kylie Jenner may be “so happy” to be pregnant with her first child, but some members of the KarJenner clan have expressed concern about the makeup mogul, who only just turned 20 in August, becoming a mother.

“Kylie is very naive,” the insider says, recounting the family’s worries. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

The source explains the doubts felt by Jenner’s family were first raised when she was dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, from whom she split in April.

“With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby,” says the source. “Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga’s son [4-year-old King Cairo], she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned.”

“They still think Kylie is too young to have a baby,” the insider says.

On Friday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE the news that Kylie, 20, is expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source said of the Life of Kylie star and her rapper boyfriend. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source said. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

The insider added Kylie was worried people would find out she was pregnant before she was ready to share the news, so she “started posting old photos of herself on social media” that flaunted her flat stomach.

“Kylie was really surprised but is so happy,” said the insider. “She wants to be a mom.”

Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kylie has been dating Scott since earlier this year.

Her baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous KarJenner brood: older sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Jenner’s also aunt to brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.