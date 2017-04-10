Kylie Jenner's New Reality Show Has Her Family 'Excited' — but 'There's Some Jealousy': Source

With a booming cosmetics company and millions of avid Snapchat followers tracking her every move, Kylie Jenner has one of the biggest fanbases of her famous family — so how do they feel about her brand new reality show?

A source close to the famous family tells PEOPLE the Kardashian-Jenners are supportive of Life of Kylie, the upcoming eight-episode, half-hour docuseries, set to premiere this summer on E!

“The show has been in talks for months,” says the source. “The family is excited about it.”

“Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation,” adds the source, who says Kylie, 19, and Kendall, 21, are what “keeps the entire family relevant.”

But that being said, there’s still a twinge of sibling rivalry, according to the source.

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it,” says the source. “But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.”

The network announced Kylie’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff on Monday, revealing that the show will follow Kylie as she “navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.”

It will also chronicle her personal life, following the beauty mogul as she hangs out with friends and family.

While Kylie’s sisters have yet to address the news publicly, momager Kris Jenner took to Twitter to congratulate her daughter.

“Congrats @KylieJenner!!!” she gushed. “#LifeofKylie coming this summer!!! #proudmama.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) and Life of Kylie premieres this summer, both on E!