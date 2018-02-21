Why New Mom Kylie Jenner Says She Doesn't 'Open Snapchat Anymore'

Kylie Jenner‘s Snapchat days appear to have come and gone.

The new mom — she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott — has long been the reigning queen of the app and was the first member of her famous family to join Snapchat. And now, she appears to have relinquished the reins.

On Wedneday, Jenner, 20, revealed that she no longer opens the app … but it still holds a special place in her heart,

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first tweeted.

“Still love you tho snap … my first love,” the Kylie Lip Kit creator added.

Earlier this month, Jenner admitted that she was torn about the app’s update and new look. “Mm just saw the new Snapchat,” she tweeted. “I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?”

Throughout the duration of her very private pregnancy, Jenner largely remained out of the spotlight, which included engaging less frequently on social media.

But when Jenner announced the birth of her daughter Stormi to fans, she took to social media to reveal the KarJenner family’s newest addition.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she continued. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Since welcoming her baby girl into the world, a source told PEOPLE that “Kylie’s biggest challenge right now is getting sleep.”

“She’s feeling deprived as any new mom would and is trying to wrap her mind and body around this new routine,” said the source.

Though the insider said “it’s been difficult,” they insist Jenner “is absolutely loving motherhood and wouldn’t change it for the world.”