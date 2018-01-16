Kylie Jenner Cries on Facetime When Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant

The KarJenners are having a baby boom — Kim Kardashian West just welcome her third child via surrogate! — and mom-to-be Kylie Jenner couldn’t hold back the tears when Khloé Kardashian announced her own pregnancy.

On part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians midseason premiere, a six-weeks along Khloé shared the big news with her family at Kris Jenner’s barbecue. But since Kylie wasn’t there, the 20-year-old received a special FaceTime call.

“Are you pregnant?” Kylie asks on the video call.

Khloé confirms, “I am pregnant,” causing her sister to scream in excitement.

“Are you kidding because I’m going to cry,” the makeup mogul replies, barely letting her family react before she gets emotional. Wiping away tears, Kylie says, “I’m so happy for you.”

Kylie has remained under the radar since news broke in September that she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with rapper Travis Scott. She has yet to confirm the news herself.

“They spend time away from the spotlight and he’s been supportive,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the parents-to-be, adding that they are just “trying to enjoy this time for themselves” and want to “keep it private as long as they can.”

Khloé only shared her baby news with fans in December, but the first hints of her pregnancy were documented on the family’s reality show. She felt sluggish during a workout with Kourtney, experienced a lower stomach pain during an ab exercise and even had to sit down in the shower after the session.

The 33-year-old reality star shook off comments from boyfriend Tristan Thompson that she may be pregnant, but her pregnancy test proved otherwise.

Telling her assistant Alexa, the second person to learn of the news after Tristan, the Revenge Body host admitted, “I felt that I was.”

“I’m super nervous but really excited,” she said. “There’s a million different emotions that are going in my brain, but I think I’m in a state of shock. I almost can’t believe it. But a good shock.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé explained that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, planned on starting to try for a baby over the summer. “Tristan and I have always discussed that in August we would start trying having kids and I would get off birth control,” she shared. “I ended up getting off birth control a few months before because I met Dr. Huang.” (The doctor told her that because of how long she’d been using birth control, it could suppress her ovaries.)

With Tristan’s family in town, the couple, dating since fall 2016, decided to use Kris’ barbecue to share the news. “Tristan and I are so nervous to tell everyone,” Khloé admitted. “I mean we both don’t know what the hell we’re doing but we’re super excited. We’re so lucky and blessed to have everyone here.”

After Tristan warms up the crowd, which included Kanye West and grandma MJ, he turns it over to his girlfriend to share the news. “We’re having a baby!” she announces. “Yes we are!”

Kris immediately embraced her daughter: “I’m so happy for you.” While Kourtney joked, “No wonder you gained a few pounds.”

