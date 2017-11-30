Pregnant Kylie Jenner Covers Up Bump with a Sweater to Play Revealing Game of Never Have I Ever

Kylie Jenner is dishing details about her personal life during a revealing game of Never Have I Ever with best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who is expecting her first child – a girl – with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, took a sip of her drink, for a total of 13 times, when she confessed to a truth.

Usually the game is played with alcohol but the star and her pals sipped on tea to confess to doing something.

Among the many times she drank, Jenner, 20, admitted to lying to a partner, brushing her teeth with someone else’s toothbrush and re-gifting a gift. But most interestingly, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur revealed she’s spent money at a strip club, fooled around in a bathroom and doing the walk of shame.

“Never have ladies,” she said, before Woods reminded her: “I’ve seen you do the walk of shame so don’t act like you’ve never done the walk of shame.”

Kylie Cosmetics/Youtube

Meanwhile, things she has yet to do included cheating, dating more than one person and sneaking a boy into her parents’ house.

While the mother-to-be used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat, flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, Jenner has remained completely under the radar lately — rarely emerging in public and using her social media platforms mostly to promote her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

In addition, since her pregnancy was confirmed nearly two months ago in September, the star has only shared carefully cropped close-ups of her face and bundled up ensembles.

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to. Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it.”