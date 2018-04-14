Kylie Jenner Hits 2 Coachella Parties with Travis Scott Amid Khloé's Cheating Scandal

New mom Kylie Jenner is living it up at Coachella!

Hours after calling herself a “cool mom,” the 20-year-old spent Friday night partying alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott. The night out came one day after sister Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child amid reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly been unfaithful to her.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was accompanied by Scott to the TAO X Revolve desert night party — an exclusive invite-only event at a secret location — and also to the BMWi x Poppy vash, which was held to celebrate her new Kourt X Kylie makeup collection, a collaboration between the new mom and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

TAO x REVOLVE – DESERT NIGHTS/Al Powers – Powers Imagery

Just before 3 a.m. at the latter event, the 25-year-old rapper grabbed the mic and began to DJ with his girlfriend’s sister Kendall Jenner. Hours earlier, Kendall announced she would be hosting a monthly radio show on Beats 1 called “Pizza Boys,” which she described as a “living room pizza party.”

Throughout the set, the 22-year-old model danced in a white hoodie and denim jacket and was later joined onstage by her younger sister, who gave Kendall a hug.

Although Kylie attended the party sporting bright pink hair, she tried to keep a relatively low profile and spent the night standing behind her boyfriend and sister. During Scott’s set, Kylie stood behind the rapper alongside her friends Jordyn Woods and Justine Skye.

Despite the fact that the party was celebrating Kourtney’s makeup collection with her younger sister, the 38-year-old did not appear to be with her siblings.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie shared a picture of her and Scott — father to their daughter Stormi — on Saturday with a simple caption: “👾.”

While her sisters party at the annual music festival, Khloé is spending time with her new daughter in the wake of cheating allegations lodged against Khloé’s basketball star boyfriend, who has been linked to a fifth woman since cheating rumors first surfaced.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the new mom hasn’t broken up with Thompson, and is dealing with things “day by day” for now.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Khloé still hasn’t made a decision about her relationship with him. They’re not broken up yet,” a source explained. “It’s such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”