Kylie Jenner on Becoming a CEO at 19: ‘I Do Feel Like People Don’t Take Me Seriously’

Earning respect in the workplace can be difficult at any age. But for Kylie Jenner, becoming a CEO of her own cosmetics company at 19 has lead to a handful of struggles with her employees-turned-friends.

On Sunday night’s Life of Kylie, Jenner, now 20, detailed her life as a businesswoman in charge of Kylie Cosmetics and revealed that she grapples with taking authority over her team. Mom Kris Jenner weighs in, and also helps her youngest daughter deal with the increase of fake Kylie Lip Kits populating the market and getting people sick.

The third episode of Jenner’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off also saw the reality star attend a galactic cowboy themed birthday party with BFF Jordyn Woods, get caught in Los Angeles traffic and admit to staying out until 6 a.m. But ultimately, Jenner continued to struggle with how to be an effective boss at such a young age — read on for some of her quotes about her business approach and how she got to be the beauty mogul she is today.

On having to grow up quickly…

“The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the trying to figure it out stage or college. Me, it’s like, major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body.”

On working with friends…

“It’s not hard to have a relationship with the people who work around me because we didn’t start out up friends. We just became cool cause we’re always with each other. But I’m not like calling [her makeup artist] Ariel like, ‘Let’s go to the mall.’ We keep it professional. We understand our positions.”

On the inspiration for her cosmetics line…

“Ever since I was probably 15 I’ve been obsessed with lipstick and I was insecure about my lips, so I went to a store and I bought every single lip liner that looks liked the color of my lips, so people didn’t think I was wearing lip liner. And I just like would over-line my lips as much as I could. But I could never find a lip liner and a lipstick that were the perfect match, so that’s how Kylie Lip Kits started. I never imagined that Kylie Cosmetics would grow to what is has. Being my own CEO has definitely changed my confidence. Having Kylie Cosmetics keeps me going. When I first launched Kylie Cosmetics, I ordered a really small amount and I was almost certain it wasn’t going to sell out. My mom calmed me down and was like, ‘It’s gonna be fine, Kylie. You’re gonna do great.’ None of us knew how big it was going to be.”

On how social media has helped her business…

“Social media has been a really big blessing to me because I don’t pay for advertising. All the advertising I do is literally on Snapchat and Instagram.”

On counterfeit Kylie Lip Kits…

“A lot of people think I’m not involved, but it’s really important to me to have control over my things. Sometimes I see tweets like, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever bought.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I look into it and it’s totally a fake lip kit. I mean, I can tell. I’m thinking about all the kids thinking that this is my product and that it’s safe. Their lips are swelling up and they’re getting blisters and their lips are getting stuck together because there’s glue or gasoline in it. It’s just really important to me that something gets done will all of the fake Kylie Lip Kits and the fake products. I just feel a responsibility to take matters into my own hands and at least see this stuff myself. I just don’t want people to think like this is a representation of my product and who I am.”

On Kris recommending she stand up to her team…

“My mom has been worried about who is surround myself with for my entire life. There’s bigger things in life [than] to worry about someone’s attitude. My mom lets things get to her. Like someone speaks to her the wrong way and she’ll talk about it for like two hours.”

On balancing work relationships with friendships…

“I generally have a lot of patience unless you’re affecting my time. I definitely had to learn how to balance between friendship and business, just trying to take on the boss role and standing up for myself because people do take advantage of you. I do have limits as the boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can’t really let people working around you get comfortable because that’s when you get taken advantage of. It’s happened way too many times with my family.”

On getting respect for her position…

“I had the opportunity to make like the coolest makeup line that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s really my only passion. I learned a lot though and just have experienced things that people my age do not even know how to handle. I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.