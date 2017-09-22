From Getting Cozy at Coachella to Expecting a Baby Together: Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Whirlwind Romance

Kylie Jenner was first spotted with rapper Travis Scott in April after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga.

Since first linking up, the couple’s whirlwind romance has included low-key dates, flashy birthday presents and quality time with the KarJenner crew — Scott even got the famous family’s seal of approval. And now, the pair is expecting their first child together.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told PEOPLE of Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!”

In the midst of the reality star’s pregnancy news, we’re taking a look back at the pair’s relationship.

FIRST SPOTTED TOGETHER AT COACHELLA — APRIL 2017

During an off phase of Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, the reality star was spotted getting cozy with Scott at a Coachella party. “Travis and Kylie have been friends for a while and they all hang out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

But it turns out Scott has been close with the Jenner sisters for quite some time: He even performed at Kendall Jenner’s star-studded 21st birthday bash in November 2016.

PACKING ON PDA — APRIL 2017

A few weeks after hanging out at Coachella together, the couple seemed to make their love official by getting cuddly at an NBA playoff game in Houston, Texas.

According to an onlooker at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game — where Scott performed before tip-off — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the hip-hop artist were spotted holding hands and “definitely looked like a couple.”

“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” said the onlooker, who attended the game and spotted Jenner kissing Scott’s neck.

A SHOW OF SUPPORT — APRIL 2017

Jenner headed to Bentley University outside Boston to support her beau. Located just outside Boston in the town of Waltham, Bentley was celebrating their annual Spring Day, which always included a big a concert on campus featuring Scott.

Tonight, @KylieJenner was in Waltham with Travis Scott, who headlined Bentley University #SpringDay. pic.twitter.com/8BQvgwCWMP — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 30, 2017

Later, the couple headed to Boston’s Theater District where Scott made an appearance at Bijou nightclub

“He was definitely looking for something intimate,” one club-goer told PEOPLE. “They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other. He didn’t really perform, he just showed up and partied. They left in the same car too.”

GETTING HANDSY — JUNE 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by the rapper’s Los Angeles home, where the duo were spotted getting handsy with one another. Scott was spotted grabbing the bum of the then-19-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who sported a black sweatshirt, with a red rose-embroidered hoodie, and fitted black leggings. At one point during their romantic embrace, Scott lifted up the reality star into the air as they snuggled up in front of the black Cadillac SUV outside of his residence.

MATCHING INK — JUNE 2017

Jenner and Scott attended Khloé Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday party at TAO in Los Angeles, where they were “all over each other,” said the source.

“They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family,” the insider added. “They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever.”

Jenner also went on to get an ankle tattoo (in tribute to ex Tyga) redone — transforming what once was a lowercase “t” to a lowercase “la.”

MATCHING RINGS — JUNE 2017

First matching tattoos, now this?! Jenner and Scott seem quite determined to make their love known, and their latest romantic display comes in the form of matching rings. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper were spotted out in Los Angeles, both wearing sparkling bands on their ring fingers.

BIRTHDAY BLING — AUGUST 2017

On her 20th birthday in August, the Life of Kylie star enjoyed a low-key family celebration at home before hitting a movie theater with Scott. But what fans were quick to point out was the fact that Jenner was sporting some new bling — a very sparkly new diamond necklace, which was a birthday gift from her rapper-boyfriend.

SEAL OF APPROVAL — AUGUST 2017

Though Jenner and Scott’s relationship is still rather new, her family is definitely on board with the romance: A source told PEOPLE in August that the KarJenner crew “loves Travis.”

“Kylie and Travis are doing great,” said the source. “There’s no drama with Travis. He’s a cool guy.” “He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love,” added the source. “Kylie is very happy.”