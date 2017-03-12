Kyle Richards Talks Surviving the Emotionally Draining RHOBH Reunion: The Next Day 'I Feel Like I Can't Move'

Turns out Real Housewives reunions are just as dramatic as they appear on TV!

“That’s not fun at all!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards told reporters Saturday at the Family Equality Council’s 2017 Impact Awards. “I mean the next day, I just can’t even explain. I feel like I can’t move. I have to like clear my schedules. You feel so bad and drained, physically and emotionally.”

Richards, 48, and her RHOBH costars — Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Eileen Richardson — recently sat down with Andy Cohen for the season 7 reunion. And while the sit-down takes its toll, there’s nothing a little retail therapy can’t fix.

“I did take myself shopping the next day,” she said. “Lisa Vanderpump called me up and said, ‘You know what you? We deserve something!'”

As for what the TV star splurged on?

“I’m too embarrassed to say. Well, you know, it was a gift for myself for the [entire] season. I bought myself an Hermès bag, a Birkin bag,” Richards said of the highly coveted totes, which range in cost from $12,000 to over $200,000.

“I don’t really like to talk about buying stuff. Nothing like specific. Well, Lisa Vanderpump called me in the morning and was like ‘Let’s go buy ourselves some jewelry!’ and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll meet you there,’ ” Richards said. “But then I called and was like, ‘Okay, I changed my mind, I want a Birkin, I’ll see you later.’ “