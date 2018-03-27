Why Kyle Richards Had a 'Panic Attack' During the Berlin Trip on RHOBH

The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are heading overseas, and of course, it’s about to get dramatic.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, Camille Grammer, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump travel to Berlin for a girls trip.

“I got really upset,” Richards told PEOPLE on Thursday at a Clearasil panel event in New York City. “A bunch of people got really upset.”

Richards in N.Y.C. March 22

While the trailer shows Vanderpump, 57, getting angry at Richards, 49, for not knowing another friend of hers, the mom of four said, “There was other problems with other people. There were a lot of things and I had a little medical situation because I’m allergic to horses.”

The group went horseback riding “out in the middle of nowhere” of Berlin, where Richards had what she called “almost an anaphylactic reaction.”

“I didn’t have my EpiPen, so I had a panic attack,” she revealed. “And it’s really fun to have a panic attack with cameras in your face. Some man came up and he was like ‘Take this.’ And I have a phobia of medicine — one of my many phobias. I cannot just take a random thing someone hands me. But then I got so desperate because the whites of my eyes were blood red. I took them and I was like, ‘Dear God, get me home in one piece. I do not want to die in Berlin.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Who Is Dorit Kemsley? 5 Things to Know About the New RHOBH Star

The American Woman producer made it back to the U.S. safely, where the drama continued.

Richards said the upcoming season 8 reunion will be a “doozy” because of the Twitter fighting that has been going on between Kemsley and Grammer, 49.

“No offense to the women fighting on Twitter, but how old are we? This is literally Twitter wars,” Richards declared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God! You guys, we’re adults. What are you doing?’ But that always means things are really not good and it’s going to be bad reunion. Or if you’re a viewer, a good reunion.”

RHOBH stars (from left) Grammer, Richards, Vanderpump, Mellencamp, Rinna, Jayne and Kemsley Amanda Edwards/WireImage

While Mellencamp has been another source of tension this season — often sparring with Kemsely and most recently, Jayne — Richards considers the newest Housewife a friend.

“I get along amazing with Teddi,” she gushed. “I find her to be the most like me. I really get her. Her personality is very much my personality. We both think we’re really strong and tough, but we’re also way emotional. We’re just very similar and I adore her. I think that the two people she’s clashed with, they’re complete opposites. She and Dorit are just such polar opposites that they didn’t mix well. And Dorit and I are complete opposites, but I find her to be like funny and fun.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.