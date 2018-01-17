Did Kyle Richards See Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump at the Family's Holiday Party?

Kyle Richards won’t spill any tea that isn’t hers.

The reality star, 49, was put on the spot at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when the host read a fan question asking if she had seen pregnant Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump while attending Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

“I plead the fifth,” Richards responded without hesitation. “I was at the party, and we had a beautiful night.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality had a star-studded holiday season, also spending New Year’s Eve with Bethenny Frankel, Scott Disick and Paris Hilton. Richards admitted that while it was originally a more low-key affair, she asked if she could bring a few friends.

“The list kept going,” she shared. “Next thing you know, we’re like, ‘Hey, who knew we’d have the hottest party in town?’ ”

Jenner — who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, this year with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott — did attend the annual holiday bash, posing in the photo booth with Khloé Kardashian, who is six months pregnant with her first child. (Sources told PEOPLE back in September that Kardashian, 33, and Jenner, 20, are due around the same time.)

While family members posted plenty of memories from the Christmas Eve celebration with fans and followers, Jenner did not appear in any photos from the bash shared to social media. But a source told PEOPLE she was there celebrating away from the cameras.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

Adding, “Everyone had the most amazing time. Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

Starting off the family’s baby boom, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West‘s third child just arrived via surrogate, the reality star shared via her website Tuesday.

The baby girl, their second daughter, was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

The new addition makes five at the West household; she joins big brother Saint, 2, and big sister North, 4½.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” added the new mom of three.