RHOBH Star Kyle Richards' Husband Speaks Out After Home Burglary: 'Nothing Replaces Family'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky is speaking out in the wake of news that the couple’s home was burglarized over the holidays.

The real estate agent shared an Instagram gallery featuring photos of his family, alongside which he wrote, “2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”

The couple’s daughter, Sophia, also shared a photo of herself hugging her parents with the caption, “😽😽😽all that matters 😍.”

The couple’s home was burglarized while the two were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with their children, PEOPLE confirmed.

Over $1 million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky, was stolen from the property, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

The break-in was discovered by a housekeeper, TMZ reported. The property was reportedly broken into via a window, and the home security system was not armed, though a closet sensor triggered by the burglars clocked the incident around 1:15 a.m. local time. Surveillance camera footage is being investigated to help nab culprits.

The Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE they have no information at this time. A representative for Richards did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Richards, 48, and Umansky, 47, bought the property in October for $8.2 million, Realtor.com reported.

The former child star told PEOPLE at the RHOBH Season 8 premiere party on Dec. 15 that her family was still in the process of moving in and renovating the house.

“It’s taking forever,” she said. “There’s probably like 50 workmen in my house a day, so it doesn’t feel like a home yet. It’s a house still. So I’m waiting to make it my home.”