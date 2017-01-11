Living Out Her Childhood Dream! Kyle Richards Dishes on Getting Makeup Tips from Boy George

Kyle Richards literally wanted to be Boy George when she was a young girl.

“I was a Boy George wannabe growing up,” the Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star shares on the latest episode of PEOPLE Now.

Richards has crossed paths multiple times with the 55-year-old British singer, both on Celebrity Apprentice and on RHOBH. Boy George’s latest television foray is living with housewife Dorit Kemsley.

When he came on Real Housewives, Richards, 48, admits she couldn’t believe it.

“Now I’ve done two tv shows with him,” she says. “I’m just like, this is crazy.”

So how does the former fangirl, who dressed up as Boy George as a 13-year-old, get along with her now-twice costar?

“He has a great sense of humor and he made me laugh. I laughed with him because people used to say we looked alike,” Richards says. “So I was like, ‘Oh okay, I look like Boy George with the bushy eyebrows and long hair’… So I was getting makeup tips from him.”