Kyle Richards Feuds with Eden Sassoon as She Denies Allowing Sister Kim to Abuse Substances: ‘I Am Not an Enabler’

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have a strong message for their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Eden Sassoon: mind your own business.

After weeks of Sassoon insisting that Kim, a recovering addict, was on the verge of relapsing, and that Kyle was enabling her sister’s substance abuse, the Richards sisters assured Sassoon on Tuesday’s all -new episode that they didn’t need her help.

“I think maybe you’re reading into things with a magnifying glass or something,” Kyle first explained, as the two discussed the issue at pal Lisa Rinna’s backyard BBQ. “I don’t really know what to do with that to be honest. I think it’s just injecting yourself into something you don’t know anything about.”

That should have been enough to squash Sassoon’s paranoia. But like a dog with a bone, the 44-year-old Pilates instructor couldn’t help but pursue the issue.

Her intentions appeared to be good. The outspoken daughter of legendary beauty icon Vidal Sassoon, she is a recovering alcoholic herself — sober now for four years and motivated by helping others with addiction issues.

She also has a history with Kim. The two met in 1985 when Kim was starring in 1985’s Tuff Turf alongside Sassoon’s sister Catya, who died of an overdose in 2002. She was just 34.

Battling the disease of addiction and watching her sister die from it allowed Sassoon to see parallels in Kim and Kyle. “[Kim] has the behavior of a straight-on alcoholic,” she said. “And Kyle doesn’t want to deal with any of Kim’s issues. I think that it’s easier to just like, ‘Ooh, let’s leave this alone and when something comes up let’s just smooth it over.’ And by doing that, you just enable Kim’s behavior.”

Kim’s struggle with alcohol addiction and Kyle’s reaction to it has long been documented on RHOBH. The 52-year-old actress entered rehab in 2011 — and then again in April 2015 following her arrest for public intoxication. She left her Malibu treatment facility for her daughter’s nuptials in May 2015, but checked herself back in two weeks later. She claims she’s been sober ever since.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Richards Says She’s Staying Sober For Her Kids

Though Kyle has fought with her sister about her alcoholism many times on camera — including one very heated argument in the back of a limo during the show’s first season — the two have been at a truce in recent years, with Kyle supporting Kim’s recovery.

But Sassoon couldn’t see that — blinded by her hurt feelings over how Kim treated her at a recent party at Dorit Kemsley‘s house. “Kim’s behavior … was really closed off and she didn’t listen to a word I had to say,” Sassoon explained. “She didn’t care. And as an addict, that’s a red flag.”

“She’s not nice,” Sassoon added. “I don’t think Kim knows or feels or cares about what anyone else thinks but herself. She just wasn’t kind. Every time I was there she sort of cut me off or was sort of rude. She was just really abrasive towards me.”

Kim had a chance to explain herself to Sassoon later in the episode as the two ladies spoke with Kyle.

“What I’m hearing is that you’re judging me,” Kim told Sassoon. “You’re not supposed to judge, you’re not supposed to have expectations. These are things in recovery that we know are good for us. You were looking for trouble and I didn’t want to be around that. I just needed to back away from you a little bit.”

While Sassoon admitted that she was not perfect, she maintained her intentions were good even if they were misplaced. “I look at the two of you and I feel like it’s me and my sister, and so I get emotional,” she said. “And it really has nothing to do [with you]. You guys are the most incredible people. In my head I look at you and I’m like, ‘It’s like the Cat and Eden Story.’ And it’s not.”

“I want to create a space for a healing,” she confessed to viewers. “I want to tell Kim and Kyle, ‘I’m here, I care.’ I’ve lost my sister to this disease. I’m a recovering alcoholic.’ But they don’t want to know that I care. If I had someone to talk to Cat and I before she died, could it have saved her life? Maybe. Maybe.”

Kyle didn’t want Sassoon’s help, though — and was quick to put the “enabling” rumors to rest.

“Just to be clear, I am not an enabler,” Kyle said. “Just because I don’t announce to the world what’s going on? I don’t share that. I’m the first one to think, ‘Oh my God, something’s going on with my sister.’ She’s been really great. And I’m not going to have somebody mess around with that.”

Lisa Vanderpump had Kyle’s back. “She’s been a really supportive sister,” the SUR owner told Sassoon. “So when you say, ‘Oh she’s enabling Kim,’ she’s not.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Kyle and Lisa Argue Over Texts and Tabloids



“I don’t know if this is your business,” Vanderpump added. “And really, I’m telling you that. Maybe you’ve got a different perception or a different perspective than any of us because of what you’ve been through, and I understand that. But let me tell you my point of view. We started off on the right foot and I’m happy about that. But my other foot will kick you in the ass if you come after my girl Kyle.”

One thing’s for sure: it’s going to take a lot for Kim and Kyle to give Sassoon another chance. “I seriously doubt Eden and I will ever be friends,” Kim said. Kyle agreed. “I started out really liking her, but now I’m like, ‘Nobody asked you.’ ” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.