Kyle Richards can now add “superhero” to her long list of accomplishments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an adorable photo to Instagram Wednesday of her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, dressed up as Richards for superhero day at school.

“Today Portia was supposed to dress as her favorite Super Hero to school. She chose to go as me. Be still my beating heart!💓 #humblebrag,” Richards, 48, captioned the photo of 9-year-old Portia, who sported a sweater, grey sweatpants, tennis shoes and oversized glasses, and straightened her hair just like her mom often styles her long, dark locks.



“She said she had to wear gray sweatpants and a comfy shirt 🙋🏻‍♀️,” Richards continued. “When we got to school her principal said ‘let me guess, you’re your Mom’ #daymade 🎉🎉🎉”

Richards, who recently listed her Bel-Air home for $6.9 million, shares three daughters — Alexia Umansky, 21, Sophia Umansky, 17, and Portia — with husband Mauricio Umansky, and is also mother to eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 29, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

In December 2016, Richards stopped by PEOPLE Now, where she opened up about coping with the fact that daughter Alexia is away at college.

“It’s hard having her away, she’s such a home girl,” Richards admitted. “When she comes home to visit, which is often, she cries every time she leaves. I cry… it’s hard.”

“But I think Boston is an amazing place. I’m very happy to know that she’s there,” the reality star added. “I feel safe and she’s loving it.”

Season 8 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.