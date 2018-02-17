Kyle Richards Celebrates Niece Paris Hilton's Birthday with Epic Throwback Pic

Paris Hilton turned 37 on Saturday and got some major love from her family, including aunt Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to Hilton on Instagram with a gallery of throwback photos of the two.

“Happy birthday to my niece & first live baby doll @parishilton lover of life, animals and all things pink & sparkly 💖💎,” Richards wrote in the post’s caption. “You are truly one of a kind. I love you so much ❤.”

She wasn’t the only one sending Hilton love. Sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild gave her a shoutout on Instagram as well, writing, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest sister in the world. I love you so much @ParisHilton 🦄.”

Hilton — who dropped her new single, “I Need You,” on Valentine’s Day in honor of her fiancé Chris Zylka — celebrated her big day with Richards, Hilton Rothschild and their family on Thursday night, with a party in New York City.

Paris Jackson and Keith Richards’ daughter Theodora Richards were in attendance as well at the event, which included the phrase “Happy Birthday Paris” in letter balloons.

All shared selfies of the bash on Instagram Friday, Hilton writing, “Celebrating my birthday with my beautiful fam” in one post.

It’s been an exciting year for Hilton.

The former The Simple Life star and The Leftovers actor got engaged at the end of 2017, when Zylka, 32, popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip. Hilton’s $2 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring can be seen sparkling in the “I Need You” music video.

Earlier this week, Hilton gushed to PEOPLE about her romance with Zylka.

“Chris and I actually met eight years ago and we hooked up back then,” she revealed of her friendship-turned-relationship with Zylka. “It was perfect timing last year to get together and become very serious, and now getting married. It’s amazing that Chris and I have been eight years in the making of our relationship. I feel so close to him and I love that we were friends before we even started dating because he’s the perfect man for me.”

Hilton also talked about the reasons that make Zylka her “dream man.”

“I’ve never felt like this in my life,” she said. “I’ve never trusted anybody and, with him, he’s so loyal and so dedicated.”

“He dedicates his life to me, he’s my best friend, my other half, my soul mate — there’s no one else like him in the world,” Hilton added. “He makes me smile and makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day I wake up.”