Kyle Richards Says Alicia Silverstone Is a ‘Slam Dunk’ for New TV Show Inspired By Her Childhood

Kyle Richards is ready to see her childhood be played out on the small screen, thanks to the great casting.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the reality star opened up about Alicia Silverstone taking on a role in the new TV Land show, American Woman, which was inspired by Richards’ upbringing. She also dished on what growing up with a non-traditional mother was like.

“I don’t know if I’m always excited about it. Sometimes I go, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I think, in sharing the stories about my life growing up… I was a child actor my whole life,” the 47-year-old explained of her childhood. “My mom let me drive myself to work everyday at the studio from 13 years old. I had no license. She doctored my birth certificate to say I was a year older, so I was emancipated when I was 13, not 14.”

“My mom was not a traditional mom, and I did not have a traditional upbringing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. “She was a very strong woman.”

Long , long ago …6 year old Kyle #throwbackthursday #littlehouseontheprairie A photo posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

As for why Silverstone was the right fit for this role, Richards, who also serves as co-executive producer on the series, said that after meeting with the actress, she and the producers knew it was a “slam dunk.”

I'm so excited & proud to be doing such an exciting TV project with the beautiful & talented @aliciasilverstone #americanwoman #dreamscometrue A photo posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Aug 26, 2016 at 11:25pm PDT

“We met with her, all of us. The producers and myself are all being fans of Alicia and she has a big fanbase obviously,” Richards recalled. “And when we met with her, she came in and I started sharing the stories of my life and my mom, and you [could] see that she just started taking it on,”

She continued saying, “I was like, ‘This is going to be amazing, I love it.’ It was like a slam dunk.”

American Woman has landed a 12-episode order on TV Land. No premiere date has been set yet.