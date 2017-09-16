Kyle MachLachlan Admits His Twin Peaks Sex Scene with Ex Laura Dern Was 'Pretty Weird'

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Twin Peaks actor Kyle MachLachlan confirmed that yes, shooting a sex scene for this year’s reboot with his ex-girlfriend Laura Dern was weird.

“So you dated Laura Dern in the ‘80s, which I did not know, I just learned this,” DeGeneres, 59, told the actor.

“Now Laura Dern is part of this incarnation [of Twin Peaks] and there’s a love scene between you and Laura Dern. So now you’re married and you used to date her [Dern] and you’re doing a naked love scene with your ex,” DeGeneres said. “How was that? Was that weird?”

“Laura is just, as you know, just wonderful and very special person so we had this scene that we had to do together, we both knew going in was going to require some nakedness on both our parts,” MacLachlan, 58, replied.

“And it’s very funny because [director] David [Lynch] would sit down and just say, ‘Okay, this is what we’re doing to do,’ and he talks you through it. So you feel pretty comfortable and then you sit down and Laura and I kind of were like, ‘Okay, here we go. Welcome back 25 years later.’ She looked great by the way, I gotta say,” he continued.

“But that’s gotta be weird to be doing a love scene like that,” DeGeneres added.

“Yeah, it was pretty weird,” MacLachlan continued. “We laughed, we did, we had a couple laughs for sure.”

The actor also detailed the story about how he first met his wife in 1999. “We actually met at a chiropractor’s office, not many people know that,” he said.

“I was sitting in my little traction chair — I’d injured my back — and so she walked past the door,” he continued. “ So I got out of my traction chair, which wasn’t that easy, and walked out and sort of said hello to her at the front desk. And nothing really happened, but I ran into her the following night at a party and then we dated for one day. And then I invited her to the Vanity Fair party — I had one extra ticket — so that was our first date.”

“I was so taken by how she looked I figured it was worth rupturing another disk,” he added.

The finale of Twin Peaks: The Return aired earlier this month. There are currently no plans to create more episodes, according to The New York Times.