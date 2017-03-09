Scott Disick Breaks Down over Kourtney Kardashian: 'I'm a Sex Addict!'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians audiences are in for a tear-filled season 13 when it returns with its premiere on Sunday.

In a new E! News trailer of the upcoming season, viewers catch a glimpse of the lives of the KarJenner families in the past months — including the aftermath of Kim Kardashian West‘s October robbery.

“If the elevator does not open in time, I’m f—ed,” Kim tearfully cries to sisters Kourtney and Khloé. Kim also receives a call from someone later in the clip and asks while whiping away tears, “What’s wrong?”

The season will also follow the families’ trip to Costa Rica in January, where Scott Disick made a surprise appearance after initially being disinvited by Kourtney.

Unfortunately, all was not well in paradise. “Scott brought a girl out here,” Kim says in the clip. “You’re just like a f—ing whore.”

In his defense, Disick drops a bombshell: “I’m a sex addict!”

But just days after the family vacation, Disick jetted to Miami, where he spent his time cuddling up poolside to models.

Although Scott views Kourtney as “the love of my life,” the mother of his three children doesn’t see a future with Disick: “It’s never going to work out.”

Audiences will also see into the lives of formerly engaged couple Rob and Blac Chyna, who split last month after being together for a year.

“Everything has changed, but we can’t be afraid,” Khloé says in the clip. “We can’t let people scare us into not living our lives.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for season 13 on Sunday, March 12 at 9pm E.T. on E!