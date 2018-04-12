KUWTK Filmed Khloé Kardashian Giving Birth and Dealing with Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her baby girl, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers will soon be able to witness the birth.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the E! series was filming at the hospital, possibly for the forthcoming season 15. Kardashian, 33, is also dealing with the alleged infidelity of her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was present for the arrival of his daughter.

Thompson, 27, is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a KUWTK source told PEOPLE on Thursday. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

The baby news comes two days after allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On April 10, videos surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time the arrival of a Kardashian baby has been broadcast.

The now-8-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick was the first KarJenner child welcomed into this world for KUTWK viewers to witness as Disick filmed from the delivery room. It was later broadcast during the season 4 finale in February 2010.