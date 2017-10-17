‘Tis the season!

The KarJenners were joined by a very special guest when the family began filming their Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special on Monday: now-retired Olympic medal-winning figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Joined by Santa Claus and his Christmas elves, matriarch Kris Jenner shared a photo to Twitter of the family posing at her home with Kerrigan, who sported pink ice skates.

“Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @ nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! # nancykerrigan,” Kris, 61, captioned the image, which included daughters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and grandchildren North West and Reign Disick.

Although Kris’ youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with boyfriend Travis Scott, was noticeably absent from the photo (multiple Twitter users responded to her tweet with the question “where’s Kylie?”), the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO was present during filming, but opted not to ice skate.

“They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping.”

Kim, 36, also took to Twitter to share details with fans and explained that filming began more than two months before Christmas in order for it to air in time for the upcoming holidays.

“We just started filming our KUWTK Christmas Special! Can’t wait for you guys to see this & see what our holiday prep is like!” the Kimoji creator tweeted. “And lol yes we have to film it in October to air during the holidays!”

When a fan asked if the mother of two, who is expecting baby No. 3 via surrogate with husband Kanye West, will be releasing a family Christmas card, she tweeted, “I’m really trying to get it together lol.”

Neither the Kardashians nor the Jenners have been known to hold back when it comes to Christmas decor, and Kris was no exception for last year’s holiday season.

The mother of six went all out with decorations when she paired with floral designer Jeff Leatham to help decide the the vision for her tree, which was “Kandyland-chic,” complete with a red-and-white color scheme and elaborate custom pieces.

“One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house,” Jenner told Architectural Digest of the giant evergreen, which was featured in her Calabasas, California, foyer and was decked out with a variety of peppermint ornaments.

Although the tree was a focal point in her home, Kris revealed her favorite design detail that she was “most excited about” was the red custom-made polar bear the momager had delivered from Paris.

