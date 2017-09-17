Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani on His Parents 'Grassroots' Promotion for His Film The Big Sick

Kumail Nanjiani‘s parents took an unorthodox approach to promoting their son’s latest film, the hit romantic-dramedy The Big Sick, which is based on their family.

“They’ve just been going and sitting in movie theaters and saying ‘hi’ to people,” the Silicon Valley star explained on the red carpet ahead of Sunday night’s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

“They’re really trying to get the grassroots thing going,” Nanjiani, 39, joked to PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show on PeopleTV.

While The Big Sick dramatizes a loving if fraught relationship between Nanjiani and his mom and dad, he said on the red carpet that they have been ultimately supportive of Hollywood career — even if it wasn’t their first choice.

“I don’t think anybody like, ‘You’re not going to be a doctor, you’re going got be an actor,’ ” he said. “That doesn’t happen, but they’re very excited now.”

