Krystal Had Hoped Peter Kraus Would Be The Bachelor — and Hints That's She's Headed to Paradise

Ahead of Women Tell All, here’s Krystal Tells All?

The Bachelor contestant – whom many dubbed this year’s “villain” – Krystal Nielson spilled on what was really happening on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season with reality-obsessed producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after getting the boot during an infamous 2-on-1 date.

Turns out that like Bekah Martinez, Nielson appeared on the show hoping Peter Kraus, the fan favorite who made it to the final two on Rachel Lindsay‘s Bachelorette season, would be the guy handing out roses.

“You know, I was really pleasantly surprised,” the 30-year-old fitness coach said about Luyendyk Jr.. “I was really hoping it was going to be Peter. I wanted to give him a fair shot.”

She added, “Arie’s so different in a group setting versus one on one. In a group, he’s awkward and a little goofy and uncomfortable in a group setting. One on one, Arie’s completely different. He’s there for you. He’s very present.”

Krystal Nielson and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The reality star also addressed her breakdown after a group bowling date, when Luyendyk made a last-minute decision to bring all the women to the evening portion of the date despite previously saying that only the winning team of a bowling competition would have more time with him.

“The thing at the bowling alley was just my tipping point,” Nielson explained. “I’d been putting so much effort into him, and there was so much s– in the house and I was just there for Arie. When he changed his mind, some people think that’s an overreaction. I only had his word. I was pretty much done. I packed my bags that night.”

Nielson added that she wasn’t the only woman upset by the sudden change but said no one publicly had her back.

She also said she wasn’t able to address comments she made on the bus ride back to the hotel after the date, which was spoken about by the cast but not caught on camera. However, she hinted that “it was a big f–ing deal.”

Krystal Nielson

Nielson said that she felt “misunderstood” during filming but didn’t know that she would be portrayed so negatively when the show aired.

“It’s such an interesting dynamic that was really hard for me to navigate through because I’m there for Arie – I gave up so much of my life for this guy and this relationship, and that’s where my focus is,” she said. “It’s not summer camp, braiding hair and making girlfriends. That’s not what I signed up for. So that really separated me instantly.”

But have we seen the last of Nielson?

Although she wouldn’t confirm that she’s been tapped to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, she definitely didn’t deny it – and she had an idea of who she’d be looking for on the beach.

“It would have to be someone who definitely works for themselves. Entrepreneurial. Definitely health and fitness. And has to be a dog person,” Nielson said, immediately causing co-executive producer Corey Palent to respond, “That’s Peter!”