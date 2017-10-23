People

The Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John in Treatment After Mental Health Scare

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Daytime drama favorite Kristoff St. John is undergoing psychiatric treatment after a reported scare regarding his mental health, EW has confirmed.

Kristoff, who plays Neil Winters on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, has been open about his battles with depression after the loss of his son, Julian, who died by suicide nearly three years ago. It’s unclear for now how his hospitalization will affect production, though the soap tapes episodes way in advance of air dates.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, St. John’s ex-wife blasted early reports about the initial incident that led her ex to seek help.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” said Mia St. John. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

St. John’s last tweet was on Oct. 12 to alert his followers about mental health awareness. His pinned tweet is about his son and wanting to seek “vindication.”

St. John has been on the CBS sudser since 1991.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com