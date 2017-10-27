Kristin Davis Is Holding Out Hope Sex and the City 3 Will Happen: 'Maybe We'll Figure out Something to Do'

Kristin Davis has not given up on the possibility for a third Sex and the City movie.

Though costars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have already nixed the idea of a new installment, Davis, 52, still holds out hope that someday she will be reunited on screen with Catrall and Parker as well as Cynthia Nixon.

“I’m just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” Davis told E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala on Wednesday.

“Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” the actress added.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Davis has been the most enthusiastic of the original four women to pursue the third film.

“I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it,” Davis also said to E! News.

In September, Davis took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the now-shelved project.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you!”

And during a December 2016 interview with PEOPLE Now, Davis stated that the series has some unfinished business.

“The whole entire ride of Sex and the City has been one surprise after another surprise,” shared the 51-year-old actress. “We never thought we would really be a hit. We didn’t think we’d win an Emmy, we didn’t think we’d get to make one film, much less another film.”

She added: “I do feel inside like we’re not finished. I do feel like there’s another story. I would be up for anything Sarah Jessica and Michael Patrick King think is the right thing.”

However, Parker confirmed to Extra that the third movie isn’t happening. “It’s over,” she said. “We’re not doing it.”

Cattrall — who had been rumored to be the reason that the third film wasn’t going ahead — issued her own statement. She said that she hadn’t done anything about the potential project as of late, and said last year that she didn’t want to do a third movie.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said during her interview with Piers Morgan, admitting that she had never been close with the other three ladies.

“We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” she said.