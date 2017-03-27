Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation with Husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler jetted off to Mexico for a romantic getaway – before they pack up and say goodbye to Chicago!

The love birds were all smiles this weekend as they posed for photos together under the sun in Tulum, biked along the beach and did a bit of swinging.

“Swingin’ around,” the 30-year-old Laguna Beach alum captioned a photo of herself and Cutler, 33, posing together on a swing — with Cavallari perched on the NFL star’s lap.

Crusin' 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly…wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

The mom of three sported a wide grin in the shot, donning a small bikini with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. And Cutler’s smile was just as wide as he lounged in a pair of swim trunks.

Hours earlier, Cavallari uploaded an Instagram picture of herself holding what some could have conjectured to be a small baby bump. However, the star was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.

“Cruisin’ … Not sure why it looks like I’m holding a pregnant belly … wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The romantic getaway comes just days after Cavallari announced that the family of five would be moving away from Chicago now that Jay is a free agent — Cutler was cut by the Chicago Bears in early March after eight seasons.

Although Cavallari did not reveal when and where the family would be moving, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they are relocating to Nashville, Tennessee.

“They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there,” the source said. “Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married.”

Cavallari and Cutler share three children: sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 16-month-old daughter Saylor.