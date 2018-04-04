According to Kristin Cavallari, The Hills reboot will sadly remain “Unwritten.”

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Tuesday, the former reality show star told host Jenny McCarthy that she was “ready” to get back together with her Hills castmates, but that the plug was pulled on a reunion.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together,” said Cavallari, 31. “Then two people pulled out.”

When McCarthy guessed if it was Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag who were the culprits, Cavallari initially said, “No comment.”

After McCarthy went on to say that she would be surprised if it was the married couple because “they need money,” Cavallari said, “well, it’s for a specific reason they can’t do it.”

“God?” McCarthy jokingly asked, to which Cavallari responded, “Yeah! Pretty much. No, they have another contract so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling all the beans today.”

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/JennyMcCarthyShow/videos/1609040545810928/" /]

In response to what Cavallari said about the couple shutting down the reunion, Perez Hilton tweeted, “This is NOT what @SpencerPratt and @HeidiMontag told me when I was on their podcast! What gives????”

Montag responded, “Like @KristinCav said it’s a contract thing…we want one!”

A rep for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cavallari later told McCarthy of Pratt during the interview, “He can be funny. He’s not as crazy — listen don’t get me wrong, he has a little crazy. But he’s not as crazy as everyone made him out to be or that he even made himself out to be. They’re living a pretty normal life right now.”

Earlier, Cavallari talked about how she preferred The Hills — which also starred Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port — over Laguna Beach.

“I knew what I was getting into and I looked at it strictly as a job,” the mother of three said before talking about how “fake” the series was.

“Basically we had fake fights, I had a fake relationship, it was 90 percent pretty manufactured,” she said of The Hills. “I still don’t think the audience knows this.”